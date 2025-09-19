The house is located within walking distance to schools | Purplebricks

A rarely available three-bedroom detached villa in Neilston’s Millview Meadows is up for sale, offering stylish family living for £245,000

Set in the sought-after Millview Meadows development, this three-bedroom detached villa is on the market for offers over £245,000 and promises modern family living in a thriving East Renfrewshire village.

Purplebricks is delighted to present this walk-in condition home, recently refurbished to a high standard and ready for its next owners. Booking a viewing is easy via the Purplebricks website, where you can arrange one online at any time of day.

Inside, the property features a bright open-plan lounge flowing into a spacious dining area and a sleek modern kitchen. French doors open directly onto a south-facing garden, complete with patio, decking and a converted detached garage that has been transformed into a versatile garden room – ideal for entertaining or quiet retreats.

The rooms are all decorated in a modern style | Purplebricks

Upstairs, three generously sized double bedrooms include built-in storage in the principal room, while a pristine family bathroom offers both bath and shower. A handy loft space with retractable stairs provides extra potential for storage or hobbies.

The home also benefits from a new boiler with five years’ warranty remaining, double glazing and gas central heating.

Outside, a large private driveway provides parking for up to three cars, alongside enclosed lawned gardens that catch the sun throughout the day.

At a glance Three-bedroom detached villa Bright open-plan living space Converted garden room South-facing gardens Driveway for three cars

Neilston remains a highly desirable location for families thanks to excellent schooling, its own swimming pool, and plenty of local amenities.

Surrounded by green space yet just 25 minutes from Glasgow city centre, it offers the perfect balance between countryside charm and urban convenience.

