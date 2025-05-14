New show home at sought after Cambuslang development unveiled

Quality home builders, Dawn Homes, has opened their latest show home at their popular Camas Walk development in Cambuslang.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located just off Dale Avenue, the four bedroom detached Dochart home spans an impressive 1,521 sq ft, exhibits a versatile layout and showcases the quality of a Dawn home.

Interior Designer, Pauline Clark, has used a series of organic materials, natural tones and soft textures with subtle prints to create a warm and welcoming home that mirrors spring trends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The living room, using a mix of natural materials like grained woods paired with rich earthy tones and contrasting black furniture, is a warm and welcoming environment. Flooded with natural light courtesy of the large, almost floor to ceiling windows, this room is a great spot to relax with family and friends alike.

Camas Walk

Continuing with this calming colour palette, the open plan kitchen, family and dining space at the back of the home has been designed as the heart of the home with busy households in mind. The kitchen has ample worktop space and storage, there is a useful utility room which leads to the turfed back garden and the integrated garage. The family dining area is spacious and versatile and can comfortably accommodate a dining table and relaxed seating area.

Four generously sized bedrooms, the primary featuring an en-suite, and an impressive family bathroom with shower cubicle and separate bath, complete the first floor.

Sales Manager, Amanda Berry, said: “The Dochart is one of our most popular family homes, and we’re pleased to welcome home buyers to see the layout, space and quality of the home for themselves. The interiors showcase the versatility of this home, with a feature seating area in the family/dining area and a dressing room in one of the bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the convenient location into the centre of Glasgow, the excellent connectivity, our high levels of specification and customer choice, Camas Walk has been an exceptionally sought after development.”

Camas Walk

The high specification on offer at Camas Walk includes garden turf and quality appliances like a fridge freezer and dishwasher included in the homes currently on release. Customers also benefit from a choice of paint colours for each room, meaning they can make the home their own from day one without any additional decorating costs.

Amanda continued: “Offering a choice of paint colours is something that customers are always really impressed with. To have the home painted the colour scheme a customer has chosen is hugely convenient and such a time saver – especially for families with young children – and helps to make their new house feel like home on moving day.”

There is currently a selection of three and four bedroom homes available to buy, including a Dochart, with prices starting at just over £405,000.

To take a tour of the new show home, from anywhere, at any time, there is a virtual walkthrough available on the Dawn Homes website: https://www.dawn-homes.co.uk/virtual-visits/35-the-dochart