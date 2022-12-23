Set sail or relax with this 1 bed houseboat for £29,500

There’s nothing more fresh and idyllic than living in your very own houseboat. This unusual listing on Zoopla from Home West offers a serene and peaceful environment whilst being moored close to Glasgow city centre.

Converted from a former lifeboat/escape pod, this property really is one of a kind. The houseboat features a spacious living area which doubles as a kitchen including everything you need.

Elsewhere on the boat, there is suitable storage space, a stunning bedroom and a w/c. A cabin also sits below deck.

As with many smaller homes, there is a deceptively large amount of space for storage hidden throughout the houseboat. That aside, one of the best features is the external seating deck where you can watch the world go by.

The houseboat is currently moored at Applecross Wharf, Bleoholm 1 but can be taken anywhere within the UK or on a voyage overseas. It’s also a perfect property to use as an investment - typically there’s buzz around houseboats on Airbnb.

If you’d like to own this houseboat make your enquiry on 01413 761597 or by emailing Home West through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: Possil Road, Glasgow G4 | Price: ££29,500 | Tax Band: Not Available | Estate Agents: Home West | Contact Number: 01413 761597

