This pristine four-bedroom flat is set within one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas and is generous in space which would make it the perfect family home.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is found on the third floor of the building and features a private south facing balcony which has stunning views of the city.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as although it is tucked away from the busy main roads, it is only moments away from the thriving Finnieston Strip where there are a vast array of trendy shops, bars and restaurants. Also close by is the OVO Hydro and excellent public transport links such as Exhibition Centre train station and buses with easy access to Glasgow city centre.