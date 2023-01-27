Apartment in former servants area of Grade I listed Georgian manor house on the market for £375,000
A Palladian-style flat in a Grade I listed Georgian manor has gone on the market for £375,000
There are historic properties and then there’s the ‘Aidan Flat’. The former servants’ area is situated in Belford Hall - a Grade I listed Georgian manor designed in the Palladian style.
Set amongst 28 acres of stunning communal gardens and parkland, the hall has undergone careful restoration. The apartment benefits from its original barrel ceilings and stone doorways while benefiting from the grandeur of modern living.
The property comprises a newly fitted and stylish kitchen with an induction hob and a Quooker hot water tap. Meanwhile, the warm and spacious lounge includes a feature fireplace and looks out to the luscious grounds.
Elsewhere, the property features a brand-new bathroom with under-floor heating and an additional bathroom. There are two spacious bedrooms and an additional room leading on from the bathroom which can be used as a dressing room, study or bedroom for guests.
A long private driveway leads to a gravelled courtyard and parking area. Inside the main villa, principal reception rooms are available for the use of all the residents.
Summary
Location: Aidan Flat, Belford Hall, Belford, Northumberland NE70
Price: £375,000
Agent: Fine & Country - Park Lane
Contact: 02080 228282