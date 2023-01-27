A Palladian-style flat in a Grade I listed Georgian manor has gone on the market for £375,000

There are historic properties and then there’s the ‘Aidan Flat’. The former servants’ area is situated in Belford Hall - a Grade I listed Georgian manor designed in the Palladian style.

Set amongst 28 acres of stunning communal gardens and parkland, the hall has undergone careful restoration. The apartment benefits from its original barrel ceilings and stone doorways while benefiting from the grandeur of modern living.

The property comprises a newly fitted and stylish kitchen with an induction hob and a Quooker hot water tap. Meanwhile, the warm and spacious lounge includes a feature fireplace and looks out to the luscious grounds.

Elsewhere, the property features a brand-new bathroom with under-floor heating and an additional bathroom. There are two spacious bedrooms and an additional room leading on from the bathroom which can be used as a dressing room, study or bedroom for guests.

A long private driveway leads to a gravelled courtyard and parking area. Inside the main villa, principal reception rooms are available for the use of all the residents.

If you’d like to own Aidan Flat in Belford Hall - make your enquiry on 02080 228282 or by emailing Fine & Country - Park Lane through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Aidan Flat, Belford Hall, Belford, Northumberland NE70

Price: £375,000

Agent: Fine & Country - Park Lane

Contact: 02080 228282

