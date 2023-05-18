A picturesque and family friendly home with great links to Glasgow city centre

With house prices rising and the cost of living not getting any lower, we’re on the lookout for the cheapest, buyer-ready properties for suitable residents to move in without any hassle. This property - situated in Ballerup Village in Greenhills, East Kilbride - is sizable, family friendly and one of the cheapest detached properties you’ll see on the market.

The ground floor comprises a bright and spacious lounge, a modern and fully fitted kitchen and diner, and a w.c. The upper floor benefits from three double bedrooms including the master bedroom’s ensuite toilet & shower. The family bathroom is attractive with three piece suite.

External to the property is a driveway for parking and a fully enclosed rear garden, both pet and child safe. On the Zoopla listing from estate agents Purplebricks, it reads: “The property is located near to East Kilbride Shopping Centre with a range of shops and restaurants.”

“The local amenities include the ice rink, Calderglen Country Park, cinema and much more. The property is also within the catchment of both Primary and Secondary schools.”

If you’d like to own this three-bed detached house - make your enquiry on 02475 136482 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla .

Property Summary

Location: Sweet Thorn Drive, Glasgow G75

Price: £210,000

Agent: Purplebricks

Contact: 02475 136482

