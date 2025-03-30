Property in Glasgow: 9 of the slowest selling postcodes in and around Glasgow in 2025

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 242 property sales across the region between March 2024 and March 2025.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

Homes were selling the slowest in the Glasgow (G64), Glasgow (G32) and Glasgow (G77) postcodes (also sampling a minimum data set of 5 property sales). In the bottom 10 postcodes, the data showed that properties were taking 114.60 days (16.37 weeks) to sell on average.

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers commented: “While Glasgow's overall house sale times remain in line with historical trends, there are encouraging signs that greater adoption of tech-driven efficiencies by industry stakeholders will help reduce transaction lengths. A key example is improving the accessibility and transparency of property-related data, making transactions more seamless.”

The co-founder of the sell house fast company concludes: “it’s also worth noting that many buyers have been pushing for their transactions to complete before 1st April given the reintroduction of the 2% Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) band.”

1 . G64 Houses in G64 took an average of 131 days to sell. In the last year there were 15 properties sold in G64 between March 2024 and March 2025. | Rightmove

2 . G32 Houses in G32 took an average of 121 days to sell. In the last year there were 5 properties sold in G32 between March 2024 and March 2025. | Rightmove

3 . G77 Houses in G77 took an average of 121 days to sell. In the last year there were 5 properties sold in G77 between March 2024 and March 2025. | Rightmove

4 . G71 Houses in G71 took an average of 120 days to sell. In the last year there were 5 properties sold in G71 between March 2024 and March 2025. | Rightmove