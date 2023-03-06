A stunning and unusual cottage situated in a quiet Aberdeenshire town has been listed on the market.

A traditional period property with a fiercely quirky layout has been listed on the market for £240,000. The cottage is situated in Aberdeenshire’s rural town of Turriff.

The breathtaking building put on the market by Brown and Mcrae includes a panoramic conservatory and a stylish sitting room with slanted ceilings. The property is over 100 years old and is oozing with character.

According to the estate agent’s description: “The accommodation has a quirky layout and in its current presentation comprises 2 ground floor bedrooms, snug/bedroom 4, kitchen, bathroom & conservatory. Upstairs there is a large sitting room, with a dining area and bedroom.”

External to the property, are well-proportioned gardens that offer magnificent views out towards Bennachie hills on the horizon. The cottage is a stone’s throw away from coastal towns Banff, Fraserburgh and the rural town of Turriff.

The property also suits families with Crudie Primary School just 5 minutes away. The quiet and serene surroundings also offer excellent walking and cycling routes.

Enquiries regarding the Loanhead Cottage can be made through Brown and Mcrae on 01888 435704 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Fisherie, Turriff AB53

The property offers stunning views toward the outline of Bennachie on the horizon

The conservatory on the ground floor

Another angle of the conservatory on the ground floor