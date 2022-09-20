Register
'Rare opportunity' as charming Victorian house in trendy West End area goes up for sale

A charming five-bedroom house in the West End has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:28 am

The B-listed Victorian property in Dowanhill was designed by well renowned architect David Barclay, and many of its original features remain – including herringbone flooring.

The house is near Byres Road and the Botanic Gardens.

It is available for offers over £815,000.

1. Dowanside Road

The living room.

2. Dowanside Road

The house was built circa 1900.

3. Dowanside Road

A view of the kitchen without the dining table.

4. Dowanside Road

The huge utility room.

