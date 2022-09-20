'Rare opportunity' as charming Victorian house in trendy West End area goes up for sale
A charming five-bedroom house in the West End has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:28 am
The B-listed Victorian property in Dowanhill was designed by well renowned architect David Barclay, and many of its original features remain – including herringbone flooring.
The house is near Byres Road and the Botanic Gardens.
It is available for offers over £815,000.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
