Silverlea House is a beautifully presented family home set in half an acre of private grounds with panoramic country views.

This stunning family home is one of three properties built in this small development in Ravenstruther.

Visitors are welcomed into a double height hall with a staircase leading to the first floor, providing an immediately impressive entrance.

The main living space comprises an open plan kitchen/family room, dining room and sitting room which have a free-flowing layout and double French doors opening onto the garden from each room.

The kitchen has integrated appliances, granite worktops, an island and extends into an open-plan family room, which has a multi-fuel stove that the owners currently don’t use. Off the kitchen is a generously proportioned utility room which provides additional storage and laundry facilities.

The living room benefits from a triple aspect window formation which provide the room with excellent natural light, feature wood burning stove set within the wall and double doors that open into the dining room.

The accommodation downstairs is completed with a WC/wet room and a fifth bedroom/study. There is under-floor heating throughout the entire ground floor.

Upstairs, the master suite comprises a large bedroom with en-suite shower room and dressing room. There is a family bathroom and a further three bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room and in-built wardrobes.

Externally Silverlea House has spacious, mature gardens predominantly laid to lawn. There is a patio leading off the kitchen from which to enjoy the open country views. The garden is fenced from the open pasture beyond, and there is a private driveway with ample parking for several vehicles.

There is no garage as yet; however, planning permission has been granted for a double detached garage.

This beautiful family home is deceptively spacious and it’s fantastic rural setting can only be fully appreciated by viewing in person.

Currently being marketed by Remax Clydesdale for offers over £420,000, to find out more call 01555 666990.

1. SFCGnews-07-12-22-Property, Silverlea House, Ravenstruther (2).jpeg The living room benefits from a triple aspect window formation which provide the room with excellent natural light. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-07-12-22-Property, Silverlea House, Ravenstruther (3).jpeg There's easy access out to the garden with the doors also helping to flood the space with natural light. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-07-12-22-Property, Silverlea House, Ravenstruther (4).jpeg The dining room also benefits from doors leading into the garden, perfect for al fresco entertaining. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-07-12-22-Property, Silverlea House, Ravenstruther (5).jpeg The kitchen is the ideal space not only to cook up a feast but to speak to your family and friends while doing so! Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales