For Sale: Spacious 3 bedroom family home in Barmulloch on the market for just £119,000
A three bedroom house in Barmulloch ideal for first time buyers has been listed on Zoopla for £119,000
A spacious family home in Barmulloch has been listed on the market for under £120,000. It is the ideal property for first-time-buyers, families and professionals at a steal of a price.
On the ground floor, the property comprises an entrance hall, a good sized lounge/dining area, fitted kitchen and a shower room with three piece suite. The first floor is complete with three well-proportioned bedrooms.
The property - which is listed on Zoopla - includes front, rear and side gardens and also benefits from a driveway providing off-street parking. The popular and well sought-after location provides easy access to Glasgow city centre and nearby secondary schools.
Enquiries regarding the 3 bedroom house on Ryehill Road can be made through Town & Country Estate Agents on 01413 762440 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: Ryehill Road, Barmulloch, Glasgow G21
Price: £119,000
Agent: Town & Country Estate Agents
Contact: 01413 762440