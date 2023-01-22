A three bedroom house in Barmulloch ideal for first time buyers has been listed on Zoopla for £119,000

A spacious family home in Barmulloch has been listed on the market for under £120,000. It is the ideal property for first-time-buyers, families and professionals at a steal of a price.

On the ground floor, the property comprises an entrance hall, a good sized lounge/dining area, fitted kitchen and a shower room with three piece suite. The first floor is complete with three well-proportioned bedrooms.

The property - which is listed on Zoopla - includes front, rear and side gardens and also benefits from a driveway providing off-street parking. The popular and well sought-after location provides easy access to Glasgow city centre and nearby secondary schools.

Enquiries regarding the 3 bedroom house on Ryehill Road can be made through Town & Country Estate Agents on 01413 762440 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla .

Summary

Location: Ryehill Road, Barmulloch, Glasgow G21

Price: £119,000

Agent: Town & Country Estate Agents

Contact: 01413 762440

