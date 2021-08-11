Street of the Week: Hyndland Road properties

Houses on Hyndland Road, in one of the trendiest parts of town, are hot property.

Hyndland Road. Pic: Google Maps.

Property prices on the street are continuing to rise, but with beautiful buildings, some of the best schools in Scotland and good transport links, it is easy to understand why.

Prices: According to Rightmove, the average house price on Hyndland Road over the last year was £355,185 - up seven per cent on the year before that, and nine per cent up on the 2018 prices.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why: House prices across the city are shooting up, and the rise in property prices on Hyndland Road is just part of a wider trend. But the street also benefits from being just a short walk from Glasgow Botanic Gardens and the University of Glasgow, while Kelvingrove Park is not far away for those who fancy a stroll. It is also near Byres Road, with all its restaurants, cafes and shops.

Schools: Hyndland Primary School and Notre Dame Primary School are both within a short walking distance of the street, with the latter the closest. And for those with children at secondary school age, the news is even better. The two local secondary schools - Hyndland and Notre Dame - are among the best performing public schools in Scotland. Figures published by the Times put Hyndland 43rd in the whole country, while Notre Dame High School came 25th.

Council Tax: Council Tax bands for properties on Hyndland Road are mostly in the E-G range, meaning those looking to live on the street could expect to pay around £2382 to £3479.

Transport links: The Partick, Hillhead and Kelvinhall subway stations are both just a short walk from the street, as are the Hyndland and Partick train stations.