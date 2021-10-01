Street of the Week: Winton Drive properties

Buyers looking to settle into this particular street in the West End should prepare to fork out in the region of £1 million.

Nestled in the West End of Glasgow, unsurprisingly, Winton Drive is among the most expensive to live on in the area and is much sought-after for families because of its nearby schools and leafy, relaxed and suburban feel.

With just a 20-minute walk to the bustling Byres Road and Great Western Road areas, there’s definitely no shortage of places to eat and drink. Winton Drive is also handy for a visit to the Botanic Gardens as well as for walks along the River Kelvin.

How much do properties cost? Properties in Winton Drive had an overall average price of £735,550 over the last year, according to Rightmove. The UK’s largest online real estate and property website reports that sold prices on the street over the last year were up a staggering 109 per cent on the previous year, and 54 per cent up on the 2006 peak of £477,560.

The most recent property to be sold on Winton Drive was a two-bedroom mews house which set the buyer back £1,995,000 this summer, according to the Register of Scotland.

Schools: Notre Dame High School Cleveden Secondary School and Kelvinside Academy are all within walking distance of Winton Drive.

Notre Dame High School was the last state all-girls school in Scotland until it was announced in 2019 that the school would admit boys for the first time in 2021.

This year, according to The Times - which ranked all Scottish high schools on the percentage of pupils obtaining the ‘gold standard’ of five Highers - Notre Dame High School sat in at 25th place out of 340 with 62 per cent of pupils reaching the mark. Cleveden Secondary School, meanwhile, came in at position 242 with 31 per cent.

Dating back to 1878, Kelvinside Academy is a co-educational independent school for nursery to senior pupils and boasts and a stunning category A-listed building. In 2019, it opened NuVu, the first full-time innovation school for young people in the UK.

Transport: The area is well connected by bus with stops just a few minutes’ walk away. The nearest Subway is Hillhead at a 20-minute walk away with Kelvindale, Anniesland, Jordanhill, Hyndland and Partick train stations all within a 20 to 30-minute walking distance.