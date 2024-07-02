Streets of Glasgow: 4 of the most expensive streets to live on in Glasgow

Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:26 BST

These are the most expensive streets you can live on in Glasgow.

If you are thinking of buying a new home in Glasgow and would like to live on one of the most desirable streets in the country, then look no further than this list which shows the most expensive streets in Glasgow.

Rightmove recently published a list of the most expensive streets to live on in Scotland with four out of the top five streets on the list being in Glasgow.

Top spot in Scotland was claimed by Edinburgh’s Simpson Loan with an average asking price of £534,167.



1. Clarkston Road





2. Hyndland Road



The second West End street included on the list was Cecil Street in Hillhead which was ranked as the fourth most expensive street in Scotland with an average asking price of £284,167.

3. Cecil Street



Heading over to the Southside of Glasgow, Camphill Avenue had an average valuation of £246,167.

4. Camphill Avenue



