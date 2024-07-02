Streets of Glasgow: 4 of the most expensive streets to live on in Glasgow

If you are thinking of buying a new home in Glasgow and would like to live on one of the most desirable streets in the country, then look no further than this list which shows the most expensive streets in Glasgow.
Rightmove recently published a list of the most expensive streets to live on in Scotland with four out of the top five streets on the list being in Glasgow.
Top spot in Scotland was claimed by Edinburgh’s Simpson Loan with an average asking price of £534,167.
1. Clarkston Road
Clarkston Road in Glasgow's Southside has had the second highest house prices in Scotland in 2024 so far according to RightMove | Contributed
2. Hyndland Road
Hyndland Road was the third most expensive street in Scotland in 2024, according to Rightmove | Contributed
3. Cecil Street
The second West End street included on the list was Cecil Street in Hillhead which was ranked as the fourth most expensive street in Scotland with an average asking price of £284,167. | Rightmove
4. Camphill Avenue
Heading over to the Southside of Glasgow, Camphill Avenue had an average valuation of £246,167. | Rightmove
