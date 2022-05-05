The house was constructed in the early 20th century.

Stunning 5-bed house in Glasgow comes with stained glass windows, marble fireplaces and Corinthian-style columns

A stunning five-bedroom house in Glasgow, with beautiful period features, has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 11:22 am

The Pollokshields property includes marble fireplaces, Corinthian-style columns and stained glass windows, as well as an extensive garden and three public rooms.

The house is available for offers over £925,000.

1. ‘Glenesk’ - Sherbrooke Avenue

The 30ft reception hall has these beautiful stained glass windows.

2. ‘Glenesk’ - Sherbrooke Avenue

Sympathetic refurbishments have been carried out throughout the property.

3. ‘Glenesk’ - Sherbrooke Avenue

The house has a large drawing room as well as this smaller sitting room.

4. ‘Glenesk’ - Sherbrooke Avenue

The kitchen has a separate breakfast area.

