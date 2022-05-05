Stunning 5-bed house in Glasgow comes with stained glass windows, marble fireplaces and Corinthian-style columns

The Pollokshields property includes marble fireplaces, Corinthian-style columns and stained glass windows, as well as an extensive garden and three public rooms.
The house is available for offers over £925,000.
1. ‘Glenesk’ - Sherbrooke Avenue
The 30ft reception hall has these beautiful stained glass windows.
Photo: rightmove
2. ‘Glenesk’ - Sherbrooke Avenue
Sympathetic refurbishments have been carried out throughout the property.
Photo: rightmove
3. ‘Glenesk’ - Sherbrooke Avenue
The house has a large drawing room as well as this smaller sitting room.
Photo: rightmove
4. ‘Glenesk’ - Sherbrooke Avenue
The kitchen has a separate breakfast area.
Photo: rightmove