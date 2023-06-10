For Sale: Incredible opportunity to own a Parisian-style restaurant & sandstone townhouse
A rare opportunity to purchase a cheap sandstone townhouse with a quaint restaurant in the Scottish Highlands has appeared on the market
An incredible opportunity to own a successful trading restaurant and stunning sandstone townhouse.
Luigi Restaurant is accompanied by a four-bedroom accommodation that has been put on the market by Strutt & Parker - Inverness for just £625,000.
According to the listing on Zoopla, the restaurant is being sold with a very impressive commercial kitchen, a set of toilets and a beer cellar. The restaurant - which benefits from large south-facing windows - is a comfortable L-shape with a customer entrance to one side of the dining area.
The adjoining accommodation is of an equally high standard and comprises an entrance hallway, kitchen/dining area, drawing room, a family bathroom and four well-proportioned bedrooms with the option for an additional room.
To the rear of the business and house, there’s an attractive private courtyard reminiscent of a Japanese courtyard garden. Additionally, there is outdoor seating toward the front of the restaurant.
Enquiries regarding the Luigi Restaurant & Townhouse can be made through Strutt & Parker - Inverness at 01463 830159 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: Luigi Restaurant & Townhouse, Castle Street, Dornoch, Sutherland IV25
Price: £625,000
Agent: Strutt & Parker - Inverness
Contact: 01463 830159