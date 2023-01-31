A quaint but stylish and open pad has been listed on the market for an impressive £100,000

A compact but spacious mid-terrace house has appeared on the market for a ridiculously cheap £100,000 and it even benefits from private parking and a garden. The unique and homely layout lends itself to a couple looking for a large living space or a bachelor searching for an ideal pad.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway with a staircase leading to the main living space. Immediately on the right as you enter the property is the double bedroom with mirrored in-built storage.

The upper level hosts a bright and spacious lounge/diner, a kitchen with space for a breakfasting area, and a three-piece suite bathroom with a shower above the bath. External to the property is a driveway for the added benefit of off-street parking and an enclosed rear garden.

According to the estate agents Clyde Property, Clarkston on the Zoopla listing: “Waukglen Place is conveniently located within easy reach of a range of local amenities, whilst nearby Priesthill & Darnley train station and the M77 provide transport links to both Silverburn Shopping Centre and Glasgow city centre.”

Enquiries regarding the property at Waukglen Place, Darnley, Glasgow G53 can be made through Clyde Property, Clarkston on 01413 764543 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Waukglen Place, Darnley, Glasgow G53

Price: £100,000

Agent: Clyde Property, Clarkston

Contact: 01413 764543

1 . Waukglen Place, Darnley, Glasgow G53 Photo Sales

2 . The enclosed rear garden outside the property Photo Sales

3 . Another angle of the enclosed rear garden outside the property Photo Sales

4 . The living area inside the property Photo Sales