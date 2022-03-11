The flat is on the market for offers over £72,500

Take a look around this colourful Glasgow flat with pictures of Elvis Presley and Princess Diana - on the market for £72,500

The flat in Kingspark has been described by the estate agent as needing 'cosmetic upgrading'.

By Rosalind Erskine
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:45 pm

The three bedroom property, located on Montford Avenue, has a distinct and colourful interior with pretty much every room adorned with colourful artwork, murals and pictures.

On the market with Westgate estate agents, they describe the property, saying: “We are delighted to offer for sale this three bedroom, upper cottage flat, situated within the sought after Kingspark district of the southside of Glasgow which requires a degree of cosmetic upgrading yet offers spacious accommodation in a popular locale.”

The living room walls and ceiling are covered in colourful artwork.

Another reception room also has colourful artwork and pictures of celebrities.

The living room, which leads into the kitchen, has drawings on all walls.

One of the bedrooms, which has murals of Elvis Presley and Marylin Monroe.

