The unique blonde sandstone villa has been lovingly upgraded by previous owners and features four bedrooms, a stunning kitchen and four bathrooms.
The advert describes the property as “a breath-taking ‘townhouse’ style triplex... in the heart of Kelvinside.”
1. Winton Drive
Visitors are greeted by a beautiful pillared main door (RightMove)
Photo: KUDREL LUKASZ
2. Winton Drive
The property boasts off street parking
Photo: KUDREL LUKASZ
3. Winton Drive
The property has four bathrooms
Photo: Lukasz Kudrel
4. Winton Drive
Two bedrooms are hosted on each of the two upper levels of the property
Photo: Lukasz Kudrel