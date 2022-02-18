Winton Drive is on the market for offers over £635,000

In pictures: gorgeous West End townhouse on the market for offers over £635,000

A spacious four-bedroom ‘townhouse’ in Kelvinside has gone on the market for offers over £635,000

By Finlay Greig
Friday, 18th February 2022, 1:18 pm

The unique blonde sandstone villa has been lovingly upgraded by previous owners and features four bedrooms, a stunning kitchen and four bathrooms.

The advert describes the property as “a breath-taking ‘townhouse’ style triplex... in the heart of Kelvinside.”

Find out more here.

1. Winton Drive

Visitors are greeted by a beautiful pillared main door (RightMove)

Photo: KUDREL LUKASZ

Photo Sales

2. Winton Drive

The property boasts off street parking

Photo: KUDREL LUKASZ

Photo Sales

3. Winton Drive

The property has four bathrooms

Photo: Lukasz Kudrel

Photo Sales

4. Winton Drive

Two bedrooms are hosted on each of the two upper levels of the property

Photo: Lukasz Kudrel

Photo Sales
West End
Next Page
Page 1 of 3