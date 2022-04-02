Take a look into the Longwood

Longwood in Howgate Road is just 10 miles from Biggar and around three miles from the M74, giving easy access to those who need to travel to our cities or even down south.

This wonderful family home has been tastefully modernised in recent years by the current owners, blending many traditional features with an array of modern comforts – making it perfect for modern living.

The property is entered from the front via a storm porch through a double-glazed door into a spacious and welcoming entrance hallway, with a decoratively ornate staircase leading to the first floor and understairs storage cupboard.

A generous sized lounge with large windows allows natural light to flood in from the front and there’s also a sliding patio door to the rear, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds. An attractive fireplace provides a charming focal point to the room.

The stylish kitchen provides a wide selection of base and wall mounted storage units and has space for a selection of freestanding appliances.

Completing the ground floor is a double bedroom with access to a shower room which can also be accessed from the main hall. This is ideal for those with a mind to the future or for elderly relatives who can’t manage the stairs.

The bedroom benefits from a built-in wardrobe and is currently utilised as an art studio but could equally be used as a generous study.

On the first floor a landing with velux window gives access to three good sized bedrooms, one with built-in storage and a wet room with a white suite.

Externally there is a driveway to the side which provides off-street parking and gives access to the carport.

To the rear the garden is split between chipped areas, well-kept lawn with mature borders and flower beds. A timber shed provides the home with ample external storage too.

Currently being marketed by Remax Clydesdale for offers over £249,950, to find out more or arrange a viewing call 01899 220949.

1. SFCGnews-30-03-22-Property, Longwood, Howgate Road, Roberton (3)-SCO.jpeg Guests are welcomed in to a spacious hallway with a decoratively ornate staircase leading to the first floor Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-30-03-22-Property, Longwood, Howgate Road, Roberton (2)-SCO.jpeg The lounge is flooded with natural light thanks to large windows to the front and a sliding patio door to the rear. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-30-03-22-Property, Longwood, Howgate Road, Roberton (4)-SCO.jpeg The dining kitchen provides a wide selection of base and wall mounted storage units, as well as space for a selection of freestanding appliances. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-30-03-22-Property, Longwood, Howgate Road, Roberton (5)-SCO.jpeg The downstairs bedroom has access to a shower room, which can also be accessed from the main hallway. Currently used as an art studio, it offers plenty of flexibility for the new owners. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales