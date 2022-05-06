Take a peak at Totherin home

A detached family home, it boasts six bedrooms and three bathrooms so has plenty of room to accommodate the family and guests too.

Visitors are welcomed in via an entrance vestibule, where there is an open alcove space perfectly situated for coats and shoes to be stored.

The statement entrance hall offers views straight through to the garden, access off to all living space and a neatly tucked staircase.

An open plan kitchen, dining and living space offers a fantastic social space with dual aspect views.

At its heart is a generous dining area, with a beautifully presented kitchen, with built in double oven, microwave, space for additional appliances and views onto the garden. There is a further breakfast bar and recessed unit coffee bar.

The utility is located directly off the kitchen, with access to a shower room, garage and door to the rear garden.

A separate main lounge has a stunning stone chimney breast and stove, encased with storage either side, large understairs storage cupboard and direct access out to the garden.

The ‘wing’ to the left of the property offers versatile accommodation, housing the main bedroom suite, with a large dressing area, built in mirrored sliding wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. There are a further two double bedrooms with built in sliding wardrobes/storage.

A large family bathroom, with dressing area, a jacuzzi corner bath and shower cubicle completes the ‘wing’.

On the upper level there is a spacious landing, which provides a quiet reading/relaxing space and a spacious sitting room/office.

Off to the right of the main landing is an additional hallway providing ample built-in storage and two further bedrooms which benefit from a Jack and Jill wc.

The beautifully landscaped rear garden provides a lawn, borders and seating areas, with views over Tinto Hill. To the front, a gradual sloped drive offers ample parking leading to the double garage.

Totherin is being marketed by Remax Clydesdale for offers over £412,500. For more, call 01899 220949.

1. SFCGnews-04-05-22-Property, Totherin, 46 Abington Road, Symington (6)-SCO.jpeg The main lounge has a stunning stone chimney breast and stove, encased with storage either side. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-04-05-22-Property, Totherin, 46 Abington Road, Symington (2)-SCO.jpeg An open plan kitchen, dining and living space offers a fantastic social space with dual aspect views. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-04-05-22-Property, Totherin, 46 Abington Road, Symington (3)-SCO.jpeg The generous dining area offers ample space for family get togethers and entertaining. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-04-05-22-Property, Totherin, 46 Abington Road, Symington (4)-SCO.jpeg This living space offers a fantastic social area with dual aspect views - flooding the room with natural light. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales