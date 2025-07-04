Property prices rose in all but seven of the 32 council areas across Scotland, the latest small area statistics published by the Registers of Scotland show.
In five areas, the average price rose by 5% or more, with values soaring by 17.8% in one part of the country.
Below are the 13 areas where house prices in Scotland are rising fastest, based on the latest small area statistics published in May 2025 by the Registers of Scotland.
They are listed in reverse order, with the area which has seen the biggest rise in house prices last.
Where do you think is the best place to live in Scotland, and why? Let us know in the comments section.
🏠 Whether you’re planning to move or just curious what your home is worth, Purplebricks offers free valuations and fixed-fee selling support from local experts.
👉 Request a valuation or browse current listings in your area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.