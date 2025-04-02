1 . Dennistoun

"In 2021, The Times called Dennistoun one of the best places to live in 2021. The newspaper highlighted the artist-run Market Gallery and Drygate Brewery as two of the reasons the area’s cultural life is flourishing, but the community spirit is also championed. The neighbourhood was referred to as the 'right balance of gritty and gentrified, with gallus residents and green spaces'. Dennistoun, which is located to the east of Glasgow, is mainly popular with young people, particularly students, but its sense of community is sure to attract people of all ages." | Contributed