UK property service Countrywide have compiled a list of seven of the best neighbourhoods in and around Glasgow to live in.
Speaking about house sales in the city, Countrywide said: “According to Rightmove's house price index, house sales across Scotland were up 7.8% on the previous year. And it takes just 20 days to sell – which is a record speed!
“This rise in popularity has shown no sign of slowing down, as Scotland’s largest city ranked fifth in the UK’s most searched-for places to live.
“Each of Glasgow’s areas offers a fantastic array of tasty restaurants, a buzzy atmosphere, and their own unique neighbourhood charm. Sometimes the call of a new adventure – or simply a chance at relocating to a new place – can be too tempting to resist.”
Here are seven of the best neighbourhoods in and around Glasgow they’d recommend.
1. Dennistoun
"In 2021, The Times called Dennistoun one of the best places to live in 2021. The newspaper highlighted the artist-run Market Gallery and Drygate Brewery as two of the reasons the area’s cultural life is flourishing, but the community spirit is also championed. The neighbourhood was referred to as the 'right balance of gritty and gentrified, with gallus residents and green spaces'. Dennistoun, which is located to the east of Glasgow, is mainly popular with young people, particularly students, but its sense of community is sure to attract people of all ages." | Contributed
2. Merchant City
"Merchant City is located in the heart of Glasgow city centre, just around the corner from George Square and the City Chambers. It’s home to a wide variety of shops, bars and restaurants, as well as Strathclyde University, Glasgow College Campus and the International Financial Services District. The area is bound to appeal most to young people looking to immerse themselves in city life, but has something to offer everyone who wants to live here." | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
3. Hillhead
"Hillhead is located in Glasgow’s vibrant West End and boasts many characteristics that are sure to impress anyone looking for a move. Hillhead is positioned in between Glasgow’s beautiful Botanic Gardens and Kelvingrove Park, and is home to a number of independent shops and eateries. The area is home to the University of Glasgow (one of two, the other being Strathclyde University in the city’s centre) and a new £1 billion campus development, which is expected to house more than 600 academics and post-doctoral researchers. Hillhead is fantastic for both families and students alike." | Corum Property
4. Scotstoun
"To the west of the city and close to the Clyde, you’ll find Scotstoun. With Victoria Park, a leisure centre and the Scotstoun Stadium (home to Glasgow Warriors) just around the corner, this part of Glasgow has much to offer sports fans. Its proximity to the city centre and with primary and secondary schools nearby, Scotstoun is a great location for young families with kids. Characterised by Victorian terraced cottages and early 20th century tenements, it offers a range of housing for anyone looking to move here." | Rightmove
