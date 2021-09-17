This dream home has its own stream

It is just one selling point of this spacious, four bedroom, three public room, detached home in Finlayson Lane, Carnwath.

Sitting in a quiet cul-de-sac of just four properties, it has a super outlook to the front across farmland with its own fabulous garden to the rear too.

Designed for modern family living and entertaining, the welcoming entrance has a vestibule area with a large cupboard, ideal for outdoor wear.

The main hallway leads to the lounge, dining room, family room, downstairs cloakroom and the spacious kitchen/breakfast room.

The lounge is flooded with light, thanks to a bay window which enjoys a view to the front. There is an additional family room/study positioned to the rear of the property which has patio doors onto the deck looking onto the rear garden.

With a separate dining room, there’s plenty of room for family meals or friends to visit, but it could work equally well as a fifth bedroom.

The kitchen has been beautifully refurbished in recent years with a super range of wall and base units, granite worktop, integrated dishwasher and microwave and space for a range cooker and fridge freezer.

Ideal for modern family living, it looks over the garden and is open plan to the breakfast room. The adjacent utility room has an integral door to the double garage. The ground floor accommodation is completed with a downstairs cloakroom.

On the upper level there are three good sized double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes and lovely views, and the master suite. The master enjoys a view to the front, has triple mirrored wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. There is also a large family bathroom with bath and separate shower cubicle.

There is a large area of lawn to the front with a driveway for parking and double garage. There is a greenhouse to the side with a path to the rear garden with its own deck, lawn and small stream.

Being marketed by Remax Clydesdale for offers over £350,000, call 01899 220949 for more details or visit www.remax-clydesdale.net.

1. SFCGnews-15-09-21-Property, Finlayson Lane, Carnwath (2)-SCO.jpeg The lounge is flooded with light, thanks to a bay window which enjoys a view to the front. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-15-09-21-Property, Finlayson Lane, Carnwath (3)-SCO.jpeg The family room/study is positioned at the rear of the property, with patio doors onto the deck looking onto the rear garden. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-15-09-21-Property, Finlayson Lane, Carnwath (5)-SCO.jpeg With a separate dining room, there’s plenty of room for family meals or friends to visit, but it could work equally well as a fifth bedroom. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-15-09-21-Property, Finlayson Lane, Carnwath (4)-SCO.jpeg The kitchen has been beautifully refurbished in recent years with a super range of wall and base units, granite worktop, integrated dishwasher and microwave and space for a range cooker and fridge freezer. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales