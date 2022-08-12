These three apartments are for sale.

Three flats for sale in list 1 catchment area for Scotland's best school

All parents want to get their kids into the best school possible.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:31 am

And, in Scotland, there is no better state secondary school than Jordanhill School, which tops the annual Times rankings.

We have found three reasonably priced apartments that are all within the list one catchment area for Jordanhill School.

Take a look at these three properties below.

1. Chamberlain Road

This three-bedroom property is in a quiet part of Jordanhill.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Chamberlain Road

The lounge has access to a private garden and balcony.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Chamberlain Road

The property has a lot of storage space.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Chamberlain Road

There are three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
Scotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3