The Bank of Scotland Coastal Homes Review tracks house price movements in 54 coastal locations in Scotland and 197 in total in Great Britain. The review is based on house price data from the Registers of Scotland and the Land Registry.

This year, St Andrews has taken the top spot, with an average house price of £458,381 - eight per cent up on last year. The Fife town is well-known for its historical university and golfing heritage.

Isla Benzie, head of Bank of Scotland mortgages, said: “Scotland’s coastline offers something for everyone – from the historic streets of St Andrews to the island charm of Rothesay and Millport. While some of the most sought-after locations continue to command premium prices, there are still plenty of affordable options for buyers willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots.

“Coastal property prices in Scotland have risen over the past year, reflecting strong demand and the enduring appeal of seaside living. But it’s also important to recognise the diversity of these communities – while some are thriving, others face real challenges linked to housing affordability, seasonal economies and access to services.”

Keep reading to see where else made the list.

1 . St Andrews, Fife St Andrews was the most expensive coastal location. The average house price was £458,381.00 Photo: Fife Free Press

2 . North Berwick, East Lothian North Berwick was the second most expensive coastal location. The average house price was £419,723.00 Photo: Pixabay

3 . Dunbar, East Lothian Dunbar was the third most expensive coastal location. The average house price was £292,073.00 | Google Photo: Google