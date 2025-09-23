Modern two-bedroom flat in Glasgow ideal for first-time buyers for £195,000 | Purplebricks

This modern two-bedroom flat in Glasgow is an ideal purchase for first-time buyers.

This well-presented two-bedroom flat on Ingleby Drive in Glasgow is listed for £195,000. With generous living space, a private garden, and off-street parking, it offers excellent value for families or first-time buyers seeking comfort and convenience.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its well-laid-out interior.

Inside, the home features substantial living space across multiple floors, including several reception rooms, two bedrooms, and modern bathroom facilities.

2 bedroom flat Glasgow | Purplebricks

The layout offers flexibility to suit a large or growing household, more than one study or guest space. Outside, there's a rear garden and off-street parking, adding both leisure and convenience.

This home is one of dozens available in Glasgow on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-glasgow .

At a glance

This two-bedroom flat in Glasgow is listed for £195,000

Features include spacious reception rooms and modern kitchen

Two bedrooms offering flexibility for family, guest, or work-from-home use

Rear garden and off-street parking complement the outdoor space

Located in a desirable Glasgow area with good local amenities and transport links

