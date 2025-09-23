Modern two-bedroom flat in Glasgow ideal for first-time buyers for £195,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This well-presented two-bedroom flat on Ingleby Drive in Glasgow is listed for £195,000. With generous living space, a private garden, and off-street parking, it offers excellent value for families or first-time buyers seeking comfort and convenience.
To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its well-laid-out interior.
Inside, the home features substantial living space across multiple floors, including several reception rooms, two bedrooms, and modern bathroom facilities.
The layout offers flexibility to suit a large or growing household, more than one study or guest space. Outside, there's a rear garden and off-street parking, adding both leisure and convenience.
This home is one of dozens available in Glasgow on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-glasgow.
At a glance
- This two-bedroom flat in Glasgow is listed for £195,000
- Features include spacious reception rooms and modern kitchen
- Two bedrooms offering flexibility for family, guest, or work-from-home use
- Rear garden and off-street parking complement the outdoor space
- Located in a desirable Glasgow area with good local amenities and transport links
Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now
This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.
Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs.
The Top Buys weekly newsletter brings you the biggest bargains, top deals and special offers straight to your inbox. Every day, our expert consumer team scours all the big brands to uncover the best discounts and smartest savings. Then, we bring them all together in one easy-to-read email – so you never miss a deal that matters.