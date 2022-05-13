Unlocking 400 years of history in Douglas

Situated in the oldest part of the historic village of Douglas, 74 Main Street has features which can only be found in a property of this age.

The home was lovingly restored by its current architect owner and his wife back in the early 1980s and it has been the family home ever since.

Previously used as a courthouse and jail, it has strong links to the Covenanting movement and in more recent times was a public house known as The Sun Inn.

After the Inn closed its doors, it was purchased by the National Trust for Scotland as a building of national importance and was subsequently given its B-listed status. The property was then marketed for sale and purchased by the current owners.

Visitors are welcomed in via the entrance hallway which leads into one a beautiful stone-vaulted dining room. With its flag stone floor and log burning stove, this room provides a stunning dining space – and with its former use as the courthouse jail it’s sure to inspire many dinner party stories!

The kitchen boasts another log burning stove set within a large stone hearth with a good range of base and wall mounted storage, blue tile worktops and matching splash back.

Twin aspect windows provide the room with excellent natural light. From here access is gained to the garden room which in turn leads to the rear courtyard garden.

A beautiful, stone staircase at the rear leads to the first floor which has two generously well-proportioned living rooms, one with stone floors and an open fire and the other with timber floors and log burning stove. Between the two rooms is a library-style hall with bespoke, handmade bookshelves. Completing the first floor is a wc/shower room.

On the second floor are two large double bedrooms with a master en-suite bathroom/dressing room.

Externally, the home has a lovely well-tended courtyard garden at the rear with stone outbuilding for storage.

Currently being marketed by Remax Clydesdale for offers over £245,000, to find out more call 01555 666990.

1. SFCGnews-11-05-22-Property, 74 Main Street, Douglas (2)-SCO.jpg Visitors are welcomed in to the entrance hallway with tiled floor and large storage cupboard. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-11-05-22-Property, 74 Main Street, Douglas (3)-SCO.jpg A stunning dining space, the room's former use as the courthouse jail is sure to inspire many dinner party stories. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-11-05-22-Property, 74 Main Street, Douglas (5)-SCO.jpg The fireplace harks back to a bygone era and is one of the many charming features you'll find in this property. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-11-05-22-Property, 74 Main Street, Douglas (6)-SCO.jpg The kitchen boasts another log burning stove set within a large stone hearth. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales