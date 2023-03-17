The Victorian flat goes on sale in Glasgow next week.

On the surface, this £10,000 Victorian attic flat on an idyllic Scottish island may look too good to be true but guess what? If you’re happy living with no gas connection, it doesn’t have to be.

It’s not all form and no function though. The quaint cubbyhole in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Argyll and Bute has some original fittings including a porcelain sink and scraps of floral wallpaper and also features the added luxury of electricity and running water.

The two-bed home has a lounge, assumed former kitchen and a separate toilet off the top floor of the common close. For a lucky buyer who’s willing to give the property the TLC it so desperately deserves - you’ve got yourself one cash cow of a holiday rental.

A spokesman for Auction House Scotland said: "Upon completion of the renovation works, the flat could be an ideal holiday home or holiday rental for an investor."

