Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

£10,000 Victorian attic flat on idyllic Scottish island to be auctioned in Glasgow - but there’s a catch

The Victorian flat goes on sale in Glasgow next week.

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:13 GMT

On the surface, this £10,000 Victorian attic flat on an idyllic Scottish island may look too good to be true but guess what? If you’re happy living with no gas connection, it doesn’t have to be.

It’s not all form and no function though. The quaint cubbyhole in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Argyll and Bute has some original fittings including a porcelain sink and scraps of floral wallpaper and also features the added luxury of electricity and running water.

The two-bed home has a lounge, assumed former kitchen and a separate toilet off the top floor of the common close. For a lucky buyer who’s willing to give the property the TLC it so desperately deserves - you’ve got yourself one cash cow of a holiday rental.

Most Popular

A spokesman for Auction House Scotland said: "Upon completion of the renovation works, the flat could be an ideal holiday home or holiday rental for an investor."

£10,000 Victorian attic flat on idyllic Scottish island to be auctioned in Glasgow - but there’s a catch
£10,000 Victorian attic flat on idyllic Scottish island to be auctioned in Glasgow - but there’s a catch
£10,000 Victorian attic flat on idyllic Scottish island to be auctioned in Glasgow - but there’s a catch

The property will be sold by Auction House Scotland at their in-room auction taking place at 2pm on March 23 at the Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow.

VictorianGlasgowSaleTLCPropertyHome