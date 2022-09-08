What the average house price in Scotland's 'most desirable' villages can get you in Glasgow - including St George's Mansions apartment
The four ‘most desirable’ villages in Scotland have been revealed.
By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:43 am
The Telegraph and Savills released their list of the 54 most desirable places to live in the UK, taking into account house prices, amenities, lifestyle and more.
The four in Scotland are Killearn, just north of Glasgow; Elie, in Fife; Gullane, East Lothian; and Strathtay, Perthshire.
But you can expect to fork out a lot for properties in those villages – and you’d miss out on all the benefits of living in Glasgow.
So we looked at the average house price for each village and found Glasgow properties you can get for the same amount.
