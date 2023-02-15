A beautifully presented detached home in Lanark, it is a credit to its current owners.

Situated in Wheatland Drive, the traditional sandstone detached villa has been recently modernised and offers potential buyers a stylish family home which blends many traditional features with an array of modern comforts.

Visitors are welcomed in from the front via an entrance vestibule which leads into a spacious and welcoming hallway with beautifully ornate plaster work.

The kitchen is the real hub of this home and the current owners have opened up two rooms to create a fabulous open plan living room with log burning stove, dining area and country style kitchen with island unit, ample base and wall mounted storage, range cooker, integrated dishwasher and ample space for a selection of slot-in appliances.

This room also opens up to a conservatory at the rear which provides attractive views over the garden and is ideal to enjoy the outdoors, while staying warm indoors.

To the front of the home is a large double bedroom which the current owners utilise as an additional sitting room. The ground floor is completed by a shower room with WC and wash hand basin.

A beautiful staircase with a picture window leads up to the spacious first floor landing.

On this floor you will find t hree good size bedrooms with a stylish family bathroom.

The master bedroom has a beautiful bay window, offering the perfect position for a chaise longue where you could curl up with a good book and unwind.

The property has even more to offer externally, where no expense has been spared either.

A driveway to the side gives access to the rear where there is ample off-street parking and a double garage with handy workshop.

A timber deck provides a lovely patio space which is ideal for alfresco dining when the good weather shines down on the Royal Burgh.

This Wheatland Drive home is currently being marketed by Remax Clydesdale for offers over £375,000. To find out more or arrange a viewing, call 01555 666990.

1 . SFCGnews-25-01-23-Property, Wheatland Drive, Lanark (2).jpeg The fabulous open plan living room boasts a log burning stove, perfect for those cold winter days. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

2 . SFCGnews-25-01-23-Property, Wheatland Drive, Lanark (3).jpeg To the front of the home is a large double bedroom which the current owners utilise as an additional sitting room. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

3 . SFCGnews-25-01-23-Property, Wheatland Drive, Lanark (4).jpeg The kitchen is the real hub of this home and the current owners have opened up two rooms to create an open plan living room, dining area and country style kitchen with island unit. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales

4 . SFCGnews-25-01-23-Property, Wheatland Drive, Lanark (7).jpeg A stunning island ensures that whoever is cooking up the meal can still enjoy company of friends and family. Photo: Remax Clydesdale Photo Sales