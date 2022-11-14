Stargazers across Glasgow will be keeping their eyes trained on the skies this week with the hope hopes of catching a glimpse of the Leonid meteor shower

Stargazers across Glasgow will be able to catch a glimpse of the Leonid Meteor Shower as it reaches its peak this week. The astronomical event will be at its most active meaning that people on the ground will have the best chance of seeing one of the meteors light up the sky.

According to the Royal Museum Greenwich , the Leonid meteor shower is associated with the Comet Tempel-Tuttle. The radiant of the shower (the point where the meteors seem to stream from) is at the head or ‘sickle’ of the constellation Leo the Lion, hence the name.

The website also says: “As the comet follows its path around the sun, it leaves a path of tiny debris. The cometary debris enters our planet’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometres per second, vaporising and causing the streaks of light we call meteors.”

About every 33 years (the period of Comet Tempel-Tuttle), the Leonids produce meteor ‘storms’ when hundreds or even thousands of shooting stars can be seen. The storms have been seen and documented in the following years: 1799, 1833, 1866, 1966 and 1999-2001 (although the expected 1899 and 1933 storms were disappointing).

So, how can you catch a glimpse of the stunning lights flying across the sky above Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Leonid Meteor Shower?

The usual limits of the shower are from November 6 to November 30. The Leonid Meteor shower is set to peak this year from November 17 to November 18 between midnight and dawn, and at its peak rate will reach 10 meteors an hour.

The Royal Museum Greenwich describes the shower as ‘fast bright meteors’ with fine trains behind them so keep an eye on the sky for lights of this description. The cometary debris will enter our planet’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometres per second.

Will you be able to see the Leonid Meteor Shower in Glasgow?

Should the conditions permit people across Glasgow will be able to see the meteors shoot across the sky.. You should choose a safe location away from street lights and other sources of light pollution to get the best views of the event.

Nick Rhodes snapped another magnificent shot. This one captures this year’s Leonids Meteor shower above the area.

According to Royal Museum Greenwich , the meteors will be visible from all parts of the sky so your best option is choosing a wide space you can scan the night sky from with the naked eye. If you trace the paths that the meteors take, they will appear to originate from the constellation of Leo so you may find most success looking in that direction.

What is the Glasgow weather forecast for Leonid Meteor Shower?

Wednesday November 16

Wednesday will start off cloudy but this will change to sunny intervals by lunchtime leaving for a rather clear and dry day and night. Temperatures will reach highs of 9°C.

Thursday November 17

Thursday will unfortunately bring heavy rain which will develop into partly cloudy conditions by the early evening which aren’t exactly perfect stargazing conditions. Temperatures will reach highs of 9°C.

Friday November 18

