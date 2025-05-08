Lidl launches nationwide search for Scottish voice of its new self-checkouts

Supermarket chain Lidl has announced its intentions to open a new store in Banbury this year.

Lidl is all ears as it launches a nationwide search to find a Scottish voice for new self-checkouts, set to land in all stores in Scotland by October 2025.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a move sure to strike a chord with shoppers, the retailer is setting up a dedicated ‘Audition Line’, inviting Scots to submit recordings of themselves reciting familiar phrases from the bagging area. A panel of Lidl judges will review the entries, with the winning voice set to become the official sound of Lidl’s Scottish self-checkouts.

The investment of almost £3 million in the rollout of self-service tills across all Lidl stores in Scotland – part of Lidl GB’s continued commitment to innovation and enhanced customer experience which will also see millions more invested in the rollout of self-checkouts across England and Wales – is in response to insights showing that Scots value easy and convenient checkouts for their regular trips to the discounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent survey, 81% of Scots said they prefer a choice between staffed tills and self-checkouts, while 74% say they choose self-checkouts for speed and convenience.

One lucky Scot will soon become an unforgettable part of the Lidl shopping experience. To audition, all budding voiceover artists need to do is text the word ‘audition’ to +447 4183 97936 via WhatsApp, where they will be guided through a simple, fun audition process.

From Thursday 8th May, Lidl’s Audition Booth will also hit the road, popping up at stores in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness. Shoppers will be invited to step inside, grab the mic and ‘give it laldy’ for a chance to bag the title of Lidl’s unexpected Scottish voice in the bagging area. The winning voice will not only become the voice of Lidl’s Scottish self-checkouts but will also scoop £500 worth of Lidl vouchers.

Jassine Ouali, Chief Customer Officer, Lidl GB: “We’re committed to continually enhancing the customer experience throughout our stores and are constantly looking for ways to make the shopping experience even better. With around two-thirds of our customers choosing self-checkouts where already available, this investment further reinforces the steps we’re taking to respond to demand from our customers. But this isn’t about replacing one experience with another – it’s about offering greater flexibility and choice. By expanding self-service alongside ongoing improvements to our staffed tills, we’re ensuring customers can shop in the way that suits them best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marco Ivone, Regional Director for Scotland at Lidl GB, said: “Our search for ‘the voice of Lidl’s self-checkouts’ in Scotland is a fun way to celebrate the roll out. As the Regional Director for Scotland, I am proud that a member of our Lidl community in Scotland will become the voice of our check-outs and add a Scottish charm to our customers’ daily shops.”

With self-checkouts already in use at several Scottish stores, more Lidl colleagues across the region are being trained up to support customers at these tills. Dedicated team members will be on hand to assist as needed, easily identifiable by their yellow gilets and positioned nearby to ensure a smooth checkout experience.