Jay Younger is one of two new boys entering the Spanish villa in Tuesday night’s episode of the romance reality TV show.

As the drama inside the Love Island villa is hotting up, show runners are preparing to drop two live explosions to switch things up.

Commonly referred to on the show as ‘bombshells’ - two men will walk through the front door as their new housemates reel from the exit of London lounge host Afia, who was booted from the show at the end of Monday night’s recoupling.

Afia Tonkmor was the first islander to be dumped on the newest series of Love Island. (Credit: ITV)

Here is everything you need to know about new islander Jay Younger.

Who is Jay Younger and how old is he?

Jay Younger is a 28-year-old male bombshell that is set to enter the Mallorcan villa.

He is a gym fanatic - previously an award-winning athlete- who believes he has what it takes to find love in Love Island.

“I think I genuinely have what the ladies [in the villa] want” Jay Younger said in his introduction video.

“I think I am a good looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine”.

Not only that, but Mr Younger has a claim to fame that is rooted in Scottish sport - his grandad is a former Scotland football player and captain.

Known across the Scottish isles as Tommy Younger, the goalkeeper - who sadly passed away in 1984 aged 53 - has formerly featured for Premier League giant Liverpool FC.

Playing for the Merseyside club in the 50s, Tommy went on to represent his national side on four occasions.

Where is he from and what is his job?

Jay Younger hails from the lovely Scottish region of Musselburgh, which is located just six miles from Edinburgh.

Despite being someone who will surely swoon some of the ladies in Spain this summer, the 28-year-old is an academic as he currently works as an investment analyst for Aubrey Capital Management.

This was achieved after Jay studied economics and finance at Heriot-Watt University located in Edinburgh.

When is he entering the Love Island villa?

Alongside Mancunian model Remi Lambert, Jay Younger will begin his quest to find love when he enters the Love Island villa on Tuesday night’s episode (14 June).

How can I watch Love Island on TV?

Jay Younger is a former athlete who lives in Edinburgh. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

Interested in watching Jay Younger’s entrance into the villa? Then you best tune in for when tonight’s episode airs at 9 pm on ITV.