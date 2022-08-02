Love Island 2023 is looking for people from Glasgow to participate in their next series - could it be you?

ITV is looking for singletons from Glasgow to take part in Love Island 2023.

Love Island 2022 came to a close on Monday 1 August, after eight weeks of tense drama, twists and turns.

The summer series concluded with Davide and Ekin-su being crowned the winners and taking home the £50,000 prize money.

With series eight officially wrapped, planning is already underway for series nine.

A casting call has already been released reading: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love!

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away.”

So, how can you apply to be on the ninth series of Love Island?

Here’s everything you need to know about the application process.

How to apply for Love Island 2023?

The application form for Love Island 2023 can be found on the ITV website .

What is the entry criteria for Love Island?

Applicants for the series must be over 18 years of age.

If you wish to apply for Love Island you must also have a valid passport.

When is the application deadline for Love Island 2023?

The audition and casting period has yet to be confirmed, therefore the deadline for applications is outstanding at the moment.

When is the next series of Love Island starting?

Fans will be pleased to know that Love Island will return with not one, but two series in 2023.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said: “Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

“So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Love Island producers Lifted Entertainment, added: “After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa.