Mango has announced plans to open a new store in Glasgow as it increases its profile in the UK

Mango has unveiled plans to open a new store in Glasgow as the fashion retailer plans to expand in the UK this year. The Spanish brand announced plans to open 13 new UK stores as part of its retail expansion strategy as it aims to increase its presence in the country.

Mango has been present in the UK since 1999 but strengthened its profile in 2021 when it opened a new flagship store in London, and another three stores in Manchester, Edinburgh and Derby. Mango also opened a store in Glasgow in 2022, but now it plans to open another as it increases its profile in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glasgow’s new Mango store will feature the Mediterranean-inspired store concept, New Med, which aims to reflect the spirit and freshness of the brand. Mango chiefs say sustainability and architectural integration are key to their design - with the hope of creating stores to feel like a Mediterranean home with different rooms with warm tones and neutral colours.

Daniel López, Mango’s director of expansion and franchises said: “The United Kingdom is one of the key markets for Mango’s international expansion. Our arrival this year in cities we have not been present in until now and in some of the largest shopping centres in the country will consolidate the Mango brand and allow us to strengthen our position internationally.”

Mango closed 2022 with 53 stores in the country, including company-owned stores, franchises and corners in department stores, as well as an online presence through its online channel and other marketplaces. Throughout the year, Mango will continue to increase its presence in the country with new store openings in Glasgow, Milton Keynes, and Manchester and will arrive in Brighton for the first time.

Mango has not revealed where the new store will be in Glasgow, or when it will be open.

Fashion retailer Mango has announced plans to open more UK stores in 2023 - here’s where you can expect to see them

Mango new store openings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the full list of new locations has not been released, it has been announced these locations will be getting new stores.

Glasgow

Milton Keynes

Brighton

London

Mango’s recent UK openings - locations

Mango has already opened several new stores in the UK this year in the following locations.

Solihull

Bristol

Leeds