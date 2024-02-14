The Deacon Blue stars are supporting SCIAF's appeal

​The couple helped the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) launch its annual WEE BOX, BIG CHANGE appeal, which raises vital funds for its life-changing work in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Each year generous Scots up and down the country give up a favourite treat such as coffee, chocolate, wine or crisps during Lent and put the money they save into a SCIAF WEE BOX. They then donate it at Easter to provide a hand-up to vulnerable communities worldwide, struggling to survive due to hunger, poverty and the climate emergency.

This year, SCIAF’s appeal focusses on the people of Rwanda, 30 years on from the genocide which left around one million people dead.

Ricky said: “Having seen first-hand some of the programmes that SCIAF are involved in made us realise how important it is to support the ongoing work of SCIAF.

“We are continually amazing the difference that the wee box makes, even tiny amounts make a huge change."

Lorraine Currie, SCIAF’s Chief Executive said: “Our Lent appeal this year is so important. There are so many wars and tragic things happening all over our world, which we witness every day on our television screens. But there are also ongoing struggles and injustices in countries across the world that we don’t hear much about, like in Rwanda.

SCIAF is supporting projects which help women and girls rebuild their lives.”