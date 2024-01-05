Glasgow whisky worker who stole £20,000 worth of special edition James Bond whisky from bosses narrowly avoids jail

A worker who stole £20,000 worth of special edition whisky marking the 60th birthday of James Bond has narrowly avoided jail.

Allan Scott sold several cases of the valuable spirits before he was caught on CCTV.

The 38-year-old forklift engineer admitted stealing the single malt Macallan from his workplace, GXO Logistics at Eurocentral, between October and December 2022.

John Coogan, prosecuting, told Hamilton Sheriff Court that management became aware of "a spate of thefts" and examined CCTV in an effort to find the culprit.

Scott was seen on two occasions to remove a case of whisky from the warehouse.

He was confronted in December 2022 as he worked on a vehicle outside. Bottles of whisky were found nearby. These were not the James Bond variety.

Mr Coogan told the court: "The accused then admitted to police that, in October and November, he had stolen three cases of Macallan special edition James Bond 60th anniversary whisky.

"He said he got £4,000 a case when selling it to premises in Rutherglen."

Scott’s solicitor admitted it was a “serious breach of trust”.

At the time, he explained, the dad of two had split from his partner and was facing financial difficulties.

The lawyer added: “He is ashamed of his behaviour.”

Sheriff Linda Nicolson told Scott, of Lambhill, Glasgow, he will be under social work supervision for three years as a direct alternative to prison.

He must carry out 300 hours of unpaid community work and will be electronically tagged for nine months, meaning he can’t leave his home between 7pm and 7am each day.

Scott, who has a new job, must pay his former employer £20,000 compensation at the rate of £300 per month.