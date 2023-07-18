Pressure is growing on the Post Office to find a quick solution to the closure of its Milngavie branch.

The Douglas Street branch closed its doors last week following the resignation of its postmaster who had been working there temporarily.

That has left many in the community without vital services, with one MP saying “people in Milngavie must have access” to these.

East Dunbartonshire representative, Amy Callaghan, has written to Post Office bosses expressing her concerns over the matter and offering assistance in finding a solution.

She told The Herald: “Post offices are vital community services and it’s deeply disappointing to see another branch close its doors.

“It’s not just traditional postal services, but many residents rely on the Post Office for day-to-day banking. I’ve had lots of people get in touch who are really concerned about the impact this will have on their lives.”

The branch has been the subject of uncertainty in recent years, previously closing its doors temporarily in March 2019 before reopening.

A Post Office spokeswoman confirmed the latest closure, telling us there is “interest” from a local retailer to take on Post Office services.

With the Douglas Street branch no longer operating, she encouraged customers to use nearby branches on Craigash Road and Bearsden.

In her letter to Post Office bosses, Ms Callaghan requested an urgent meeting to discuss plans.