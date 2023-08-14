Rotary Club revives popular Fife Coastal Path charity walk

​ Sponsored participants leave their cars in a designated car park in Crail and are transported by minibus to their preferred starting-point (Elie or Anstruther), from where they walk back to Crail. If you’re interested, contact : Findlay McLaren 07803 737530 or e: coastalwalk@rotaryanstruther.

Walkers arrange their own sponsorship for the charity of their choice. This allows individuals, groups or families to raise money for good causes and, at the same time, to have a superb day out, with spectacular views across the Forth to the Bass Rock, May Isle and the Lothians.