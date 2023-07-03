The team at a Kirkintilloch social enterprise are celebrating after clinching a top prize in a prestigious Dragon’s Den-style contest.

DELIGHTED: Amanda and Patricia, founders of Stitch the Gap, receive a framed motion from Rona Mackay MSP after their success at the EDGE Awards

Staff at Stitch the Gap said it was ' t's sew far sew good' as the took home the £50,000 top prize from the acclaimed Scottish EDGE awards.

Based in Kirkintilloch and Milngavie, the social enterprise clinched the award for their work to deliver sewing skills to repair, reuse and repurpose textiles, with tangible impacts on positive mental wellbeing and the environment.

Founders Amanda Stark and Patricia Papworth told the Herald: “We’ve still not come down from the excitement of it all.

“We are passionate about bridging the sewing machine skills gap so that this valuable, life-long skill is not lost in our generation.

“We believe we can only affect environmental change by equipping people with the skills and knowledge to do this.

“We also re-invest back into our local community to ensure that sewing machine skills are very much in evidence here.”

The Scottish EDGE Awards were established in 2013 and are supported by the Scottish Government, the Hunter Foundation, RBS and Scottish Enterprise.

And last week, Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay put forward a motion at the Scottish Parliament congratulating Amanda and Patricia on their success.

Presenting them with a framed motion, she said: “What a wonderful initiative.

“I am continually amazed by the innovative social entrepreneurs in my constituency.

“This award is thoroughly deserved and I congratulate Amanda and Patricia on their success. I am sure their social enterprise has a bright future.”

As well as sewing classes and alterations, Stitch the Gap offer sewing machine repair and servicing.

Amanda and Patricia received their award from Sir Tom Hunter at the glitzy awards bash in Edinburgh, which was also attended by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

More than 20 enterprises shared this year’s £1.4m prize pot to develop their activities.

