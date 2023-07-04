The sky's the limit for Fife carer as she jumps to raise funds for care home

​A Fife care home worker has braved a skydive to treat residents at Preston House, to new garden furniture.

​Tracey Sayle, manager, challenged herself to take on a skydive to help deck out the home’s garden with a suite of new furniture ready for the residents to enjoy, with many residents looking forward to spending time outdoors chatting and basking in the sunshine.

Tracey was able to raise over £3000, and a celebration was held by residents, relatives and staff at the home after she came back from her adventure.

Preston House has recently received glowing feedback in a Care Inspectorate report, achieving 4s and 5s across the board for the high standard of care and positive environment at the home.

Tracey Sayle completed the sky dive to raise funds for the care home. (Pic: submitted)