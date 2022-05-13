Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The billionaire Tesla owner agreed a £34.5 billion deal to take over the social media giant last night, pledging to improve free speech on the site and remove fake accounts.

But in a new tweet, Mr Musk said the deal was now on holding “pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users”.

His tweet linked to a report published earlier this month which said Twitter estimates spam and fake accounts comprise less than 5% of its daily users.

The world's richest man: Elon Musk