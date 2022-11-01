Youngsters raising funds for those less well off than themselves

The teams who took part in the fundraiser

Members of Lenzie After School club took on the challenge of organising a sponsored penalties event to raise much needed funds for the Red Cross Ukraine/Afghanistan children’s fund.

Not content with that, they then followed it up with a mini festival against EDFC community club, the Lenzie Meadow/Lairdsland select won the competition.

Beat the Goalie trophies were won by Robert (Lenzie Meadow), nine scores from 10 penalties, and Jamie (Millersneuk) eight scores from 10 penalties.