Youngsters raising funds for those less well off than themselves
A group of young lads have been pulling out all the stops to help those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine and in Afghanistan.
Members of Lenzie After School club took on the challenge of organising a sponsored penalties event to raise much needed funds for the Red Cross Ukraine/Afghanistan children’s fund.
Not content with that, they then followed it up with a mini festival against EDFC community club, the Lenzie Meadow/Lairdsland select won the competition.
Beat the Goalie trophies were won by Robert (Lenzie Meadow), nine scores from 10 penalties, and Jamie (Millersneuk) eight scores from 10 penalties.
Organisers would like to thank Lenzie Youth Club 2009 squad who very kindly supplied the goalkeepers, Fraser and James, who, between them, defended 220 penalties, in what could only be described as ‘challenging’ weather.