Here are some of the perfect places in Glasgow to treat your mum to an afternoon tea this Mother’s Day weekend

Mother’s Day weekend falls on 27 March this year.

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the mother figure’s in your life, and thank them for all they do.

Afternoon Tea has been a popular way to celebrate the mum or mother figure in your life. Nothing says thank you than spoiling them with delicious treats and quality time spent together.

So, here is a round up of some of the top rated places in Glasgow to go this Mother’s Day.

Cup Tea Lounge

For just £26 per person you can treat the family to an afternoon tea they are sure to remember. .

The menu includes something for both sweet and savoury lovers, from the chocolate brownie to the roasted tomato chutney and feta quiche.

They have gluten free, vegetarian and vegan menus available as well as their traditional menu.

For children aged 12 and under there is a Children’s Afternoon Tea menu for £10 per child.

They also have a takeaway service giving you the chance to bring the magic of Cup’s Afternoon Tea to the comfort of your own home.

Address: 71 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 1LP Website: https://www.cuptearooms.co.uk/

The Butterfly and the Pig

This shabby chic establishment offers a relaxed atmosphere to have a catch up over afternoon tea.

The Butterfly and the Pig believes in hearty portions and their afternoon tea is no exception. They offer a deal of £14.95 per person which includes a selection of canapes, sandwiches, scones and cakes, as well as a tea of your choice.

They also have a £18.95 per person deal that includes a glass of prosecco.

Address: 151 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4SQ Website: https://thebutterflyandthepig.com/

Mackintosh at the Willow

This was the traveller’s choice on Tripadvisor for 2021. The building itself is a unique space, and was originally used as a tea room in 1903, since then it has catered to many different events.

It even has tours available so you can learn about the history of the internationally recognised building, before enjoying a delightful afternoon tea for just £25.95 per person.

As well as their afternoon tea, they have a Mother’s Day special for takeaway cupcakes available, with 6 for £30.

Address: 215-217 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3EX Website: https://www.mackintoshatthewillow.com/

The Willow Tea Rooms

This vintage tea room has been a popular establishment since it opened.

Their traditional afternoon tea is available for £13.95 per person, including scones, sandwiches and a choice of the day’s cake selections.

For those who don’t have a sweet tooth there is an all savoury afternoon tea menu available for £13.95.

For £21.00 you can add a glass of prosecco to your meal, or a Hendrick’s G&T.

Address: 97 Buchanan Street, Glasgow Website: https://www.willowtearooms.co.uk/

The Hidden Lane Tea Room

This tearoom offers a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, with over 30 teas to choose from.

The afternoon tea is priced at £16.00 per person, and offers a selection of finger sandwiches, mini cakes and mini scones with clotted cream and jam. Each order comes with a pot of tea or large coffee.

The tea room also has vegan and gluten free options available.

Address: Unit 8, 1103 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND Website: https://www.hiddenlanetearoom.com/

Champagne Central

This afternoon tea is available daily from 12 noon to 4pm for £25 per person.

The afternoon tea includes a selection of sandwiches, traditional and fruit scones with clotted cream and strawberry preserve, as well as a selection of sweet treats and hot drinks.

For £35.50 per person you can add some bubbles to your afternoon by getting a Moet and Chandon Champagne tea with a glass of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial.

Address: 99 Gordon St, Glasgow G1 3SF Website: https://www.champagnecentral.co.uk/

The Sweet Tart tearoom

This Mother’s Day this tearoom is offering a vintage afternoon tea experience.

The afternoon tea is just £15 per person, and you will have your space for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The afternoon tea consists of four finger sandwiches: egg mayonnaise and cress, chicken mayonnaise, cheese and pickle, cream cheese and cucumber, as well as a bite sized sausage roll.

As well as covering all your savoury needs the menu also consists of a scone with clotted cream and jam, and three small cakes: vanilla and raspberry jam cupcake, meringues filled with chantilly cream, raspberry creme choux bun.

Their vintage afternoon tea package is priced at £14.50 and lasts 1 hour 30 minutes.

They also offer an afternoon menu for collection for £25.

Address: 1171 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3NG Website: https://sweettarttearoom.co.uk/

The Corinthian Club

The Corinthian Club’s signature Afternoon Tea features fresh hand cut sandwiches, as well as a selection of cakes and sweet treats, all of which are baked daily in house and hand finished by their pastry chef.

The signature afternoon tea starts from £25 per person, and you can add a glass of Moet to the menu for £8. The afternoon tea is available from 11am - 5pm.