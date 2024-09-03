Gary Maclean has ran restaurants across Glasgow and Scotland for the last 30 years, and is now a lecturer at the City of Glasgow College.
He was first appointed as head chef at 55BC aged just 22 and would later become executive chef of Glasgow Museums. In 2016, he won MasterChef: The Professionals and released his first book Kitchen Essentials: The Joy of Home Cooking in 2018 and he has gone on to release three more books.
In 2017, the Scottish Government announced Gary as the first National Chef of Scotland - with the aim of promoting Scottish cuisine on the global stage.
Gary sat down with us to talk about his Glasgow.
