1 . What is your favourite Glasgow restaurant?

"Ox and Finch. I go a couple of times a year with my pals, chef pals, and we don't order any food. We just get them to bring what they want from the menu because it's small bites and it's just super chilled, and the food's always amazing. You just don't know what you're getting next. There's no menu envy, because we just share. There's three of us around the table, and I can just turn up, and I just need to order my drink. So it's pretty cool and pretty chilled and you know what you're getting, you know you're getting fed well." | Ox and Finch