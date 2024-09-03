My Glasgow: National Chef of Scotland Gary Maclean on his favourite Glasgow bar and restaurant

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:20 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 17:46 BST

In the first of a series of interviews with well known Glasgow faces, we caught up with National Chef of Scotland Gary Maclean to find out about his Glasgow favourites.

Gary Maclean has ran restaurants across Glasgow and Scotland for the last 30 years, and is now a lecturer at the City of Glasgow College.

He was first appointed as head chef at 55BC aged just 22 and would later become executive chef of Glasgow Museums. In 2016, he won MasterChef: The Professionals and released his first book Kitchen Essentials: The Joy of Home Cooking in 2018 and he has gone on to release three more books.

In 2017, the Scottish Government announced Gary as the first National Chef of Scotland - with the aim of promoting Scottish cuisine on the global stage.

Gary sat down with us to talk about his Glasgow.

"Ox and Finch. I go a couple of times a year with my pals, chef pals, and we don't order any food. We just get them to bring what they want from the menu because it's small bites and it's just super chilled, and the food's always amazing. You just don't know what you're getting next. There's no menu envy, because we just share. There's three of us around the table, and I can just turn up, and I just need to order my drink. So it's pretty cool and pretty chilled and you know what you're getting, you know you're getting fed well."

1. What is your favourite Glasgow restaurant?

"The Pot Still. It’s such a mixed bag of people in there. It's the mecca of whisky, probably one of the finest whiskey pubs in the world. It's a tiny, wee hole in the wall, but it's just full of people who know their stuff, who know their whisky. And I like the Horseshoe Bar, for when you just want a pint."

2. Best Glasgow pub?

"Tinderbox has always been good. They've got a couple of places, Tinderbox Princess Square, it’s central and it's handy. You're always looked after and the coffees are always good."

3. Where would you meet us for a coffee?

"Kelvingrove. I used to run the kitchen there. I used to do the catering so I love it. I love the smell most of all."

4. Favourite Glasgow building?

