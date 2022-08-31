Here’s how you can see your favourite movie for over half the price this National Cinema Day.

Cinemas across Glasgow will be taking part in National Cinema Day 2022 this September, which will see cinemas offering £3 tickets for movies on the big screen.

National Cinema Day will take place for one day only on Saturday 3 September 2022 across a range of cinemas in the UK.

The likes of Odeon , Vue , and Cineworld will be offering cheap cinema tickets for one day only, including 3D and iMAX format movies.

So, when is National Cinema Day and what films can you watch? Here’s everything you need to know about getting your hands on cheap tickets.

What is National Cinema Day?

National Cinema Day is a celebration of one of the most popular pastimes, going to the cinema.

The celebration offers discounted rates of seeing some of your favourite movies on the big screen, and the escapism that you can all get from big screen immersion.

Tickets will be selling for as little as £3.

Many cinemas will be showing some of the newly released movies such as Beast starring Idris Elba.

However, they will also be showing some big screen classics returning such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Steven Spielberg’s iconic E.T: The Extra Terrestrial , which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary and will see a special IMAX re-release.

How can I get cheap tickets on National Cinema Day?

It is as simple as going to your local cinema on Saturday 3 September 2022 and booking a ticket for one of the movies that are screening.

You can also book tickets on the cinema websites. For booking online with Vue there is an additional 95p charge, and for booking online with Odeon there is an additional 90p charge.

Those who are Odeon myLIMITLESS members will see a double benefit as the chain will be dropping the usual supplement charge for premium screenings. So customers will be able to see IMAX or Dolby movies for no extra charge.

What cinemas in Glasgow are taking part?

There are a number of cinemas such as Vue and Cineworld taking part in National Cinema Day celebrations, as well as some smaller ones.

Here is a list of the cinemas in Glasgow taking part:

Cineworld - Glasgow Parkhead - Forge Shopping Centre 1221 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G31 4EB

Cineworld - Glasgow Renfrew Street - 7 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G2 3AB

Grosvenor - Ashton Lane Hillhead, Glasgow, G12 8SJ

Odeon Glasgow Springfield Quay - Springfield Quay Paisley Road, Glasgow, G5 8NP

Showcase Glasgow - Barrbridge Leisure Centre Baillieston, Glasgow, G69 7TZ

Vue - Glasgow Fort - Glasgow Fort Shopping Park - Junction 10 M8, Glasgow, G34 9DL

Vue - Glasgow St Enoch - 55 st Enoch Square, Glasgow, G1 4BW

What films are showing in cinemas around Glasgow?

Many cinemas will be showcasing the latest edition of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been titled Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff.

As well as this Vue will be showcasing Steven Spielberg’s E.T the Extra-Terrestrial, as well as some of the newest movies such as NOPE, and Minions The Rise of Gru.

Cineworld will be showcasing some much loved classics to celebrate National Cinema Day this year including a re-release of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Steven Spielberg’s E.T the Extra-Terrestrial.

Odeon will also be showing the IMAX screening of Spielberg’s masterpiece E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial from 2 September, with viewings available on National Cinema Day.