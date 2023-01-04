NSandl Premium Bonds January winners in Glasgow have been announced.

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for January, and a few Glasgow residents are in for some good fortune. Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. There were a number of winners from Glasgow this month with prize amounts starting from £1,000 and going up to a massive £50,000.

Advertisement

Here in Glasgow there is one lucky individual walking away with £50,000. In order to participate you must spend a minimum of £25 and purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding amount of £50,000.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. Here’s all you need to know about the January Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Glasgow City Region January 2023

These are the winning Glasgow bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in January this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

£50,000

502NZ515736 (purchased Jun 2022) - £50,000

£10,000

314JD243875 (purchased Oct 2017) - £50,000

505RJ671014 (purchased Jul 2022) - £50,000

Advertisement

£5,000

335VB289664 (purchased Jul 2018) - £50,000

Advertisement

National Savings Premium Bonds high value winners after September 2021 results drawn. (Pic: Getty)

£1,000

Advertisement

392SC255468 (purchased May 2020) - £50,000

95VK442920 (purchased Feb 1999) - £50,000

512XG081000 (purchased Sept 2022) - £50,000

368KH643983 (purchased Aug 2019) - £50,000

115AA499516 (purchased Sept 2006) - £50,000

75AH464572 (purchased May 2003) - £50,000

75AH464572 (purchased May 2003) - £50,000

65XJ784201 (purchased Mar 2005) - £50,000

438VC746944 (purchased Feb 2021) - £50,000

13CT663966 (purchased Nov 1985) - £50,000

410JZ836407 (purchased Aug 2020) - £50,000

90AP206552 (purchased Nov 1998) - £50,000

370MS885134 (purchased Sept 2019) - £50,000

359SN689246 (purchased May 2019) - £50,000

52QL327999 (purchased Apr 1996) - £50,000

445ES715823 (purchased Mar 2021) - £50,000

207HJ765171 (purchased Jun 2013) - £50,000

505RE521714 (purchased Jul 2022) - £50,000

519YH665393 (purchased Nov 2022) - £50,000

78NY030426 (purchased Mar 2004) - £50,000

463WY545903 (purchased Jul 2021) - £50,000

274QE010554 (purchased Jun 2016) - £50,000

386TL477950 (purchased Mar 2020) - £50,000

432TL893270 (purchased Jan 2021) - £50,000

381NA991561 (purchased Jan 2020) - £50,000

341RE614536 (purchased Oct 2018) - £50,000

390ZM919254 (purchased Apr 2020) - £50,000

329XM650778 (purchased May 2018) - £50,000

399CB394418 (purchased Jun 2020) - £50,000

502BY594176 (purchased Jun 2022) - £50,000

151KG393210 (purchased Feb 2009) - £50,000

62ZQ797540 (purchased Mar 2005) - £50,000

275EC658160 (purchased June 2016) - £50,000

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website .

How to enter

Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.

Advertisement

Advertisement