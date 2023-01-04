National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for January, and a few Glasgow residents are in for some good fortune. Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.
The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. There were a number of winners from Glasgow this month with prize amounts starting from £1,000 and going up to a massive £50,000.
Advertisement
Here in Glasgow there is one lucky individual walking away with £50,000. In order to participate you must spend a minimum of £25 and purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding amount of £50,000.
For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. Here’s all you need to know about the January Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.
Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Glasgow City Region January 2023
These are the winning Glasgow bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in January this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
£50,000
- 502NZ515736 (purchased Jun 2022) - £50,000
£10,000
- 314JD243875 (purchased Oct 2017) - £50,000
- 505RJ671014 (purchased Jul 2022) - £50,000
Advertisement
£5,000
- 335VB289664 (purchased Jul 2018) - £50,000
Advertisement
£1,000
Advertisement
- 392SC255468 (purchased May 2020) - £50,000
- 95VK442920 (purchased Feb 1999) - £50,000
- 512XG081000 (purchased Sept 2022) - £50,000
- 368KH643983 (purchased Aug 2019) - £50,000
- 115AA499516 (purchased Sept 2006) - £50,000
- 75AH464572 (purchased May 2003) - £50,000
- 75AH464572 (purchased May 2003) - £50,000
- 65XJ784201 (purchased Mar 2005) - £50,000
- 438VC746944 (purchased Feb 2021) - £50,000
- 13CT663966 (purchased Nov 1985) - £50,000
- 410JZ836407 (purchased Aug 2020) - £50,000
- 90AP206552 (purchased Nov 1998) - £50,000
- 370MS885134 (purchased Sept 2019) - £50,000
- 359SN689246 (purchased May 2019) - £50,000
- 52QL327999 (purchased Apr 1996) - £50,000
- 445ES715823 (purchased Mar 2021) - £50,000
- 207HJ765171 (purchased Jun 2013) - £50,000
- 505RE521714 (purchased Jul 2022) - £50,000
- 519YH665393 (purchased Nov 2022) - £50,000
- 78NY030426 (purchased Mar 2004) - £50,000
- 463WY545903 (purchased Jul 2021) - £50,000
- 274QE010554 (purchased Jun 2016) - £50,000
- 386TL477950 (purchased Mar 2020) - £50,000
- 432TL893270 (purchased Jan 2021) - £50,000
- 381NA991561 (purchased Jan 2020) - £50,000
- 341RE614536 (purchased Oct 2018) - £50,000
- 390ZM919254 (purchased Apr 2020) - £50,000
- 329XM650778 (purchased May 2018) - £50,000
- 399CB394418 (purchased Jun 2020) - £50,000
- 502BY594176 (purchased Jun 2022) - £50,000
- 151KG393210 (purchased Feb 2009) - £50,000
- 62ZQ797540 (purchased Mar 2005) - £50,000
- 275EC658160 (purchased June 2016) - £50,000
The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.
How to enter
Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to NSandI, it takes up to three banking days for the money to reach your account, unless you have elected to cash in after the next draw.