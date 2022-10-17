Here are are some of the things you can do with your children in Glasgow this half-term that won’t break the bank.

Half-term break is coming up this week, and parents all around Glasgow are scrambling to think of inexpensive ways to keep their kids occupied during that time. Many people are staying in instead of going out because they can’t afford to go out anymore as the cost of living continues to rise.

But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some of the best things to do in Glasgow that won’t cost a fortune. Here are seven ideas for spending your October break, compiled using the reputable travel website Tripadvisor - from a trip to Glasgow Science Museum to Pollok Country Park.

Where do you think you will be going to?

7 budget friendly things to do in Glasgow 2022

Always appearing near the top of the most popular free attractions in Scotland, the Kelvingrove Art Gallery has everything from dinosaur skeletons, Egyptians mummies and a spitfire hanging from the roof, to masterpieces by the likes of Vincent Van Gough and Salvador Dali. Even if you've been many times before, there's always something interesting you've not seen before. Head along at lunchtime and you might be lucky enough to hear an organ recital in the main hall.

With over 3,000 objects on display - from skateboards to a Stormtrooper, this award-winning transport museum is the place to be with your children. Moreover, its free admission means that you don’t have to spend a penny to have a fantastic time. Find out more about it on Riverside Museum’s website

Described as one of the most significant cemeteries in Europe, the Necropolis is Glasgow’s Victorian City of the Dead and it is a vast and grand cemetery modelled on Père-Lachaise in Paris.

It is also a major visitor attraction and patrolled by Park Rangers and the heritage trail maps are available to guide the visitor to the memorials and tombs of some of Glasgow’s most eminent citizens. Find out more about it on The Necropolis’ website .

Open all year round (and free!), you don’t need any reason not to visit Glasgow Botanic Gardens where you can find a unique glass house surrounded by beautiful gardens throughout. Find out more about it on Tripadvisor.

This is one of Scotland’s must-see visitor attractions situated along the banks of the River Clyde. Here, kids can enjoy hundreds of interactive exhibits in the Science Mall, observe the beauty of a Planetarium, or experience fascinating documentaries in Scotland’s biggest-screen IMAX cinema. It only costs £10 for children’s tickets and Under 3’s can go in for free (https://www.glasgowsciencecentre.org/visit/ticket-prices).

Tickets are priced £12.50 per adult and £10.50 per child while under 3’s go free - it’s quite a good deal for a whole family. Find out more about it on Glasgow Science Centre’s website .

For a lovely walk with the family after fun-filled activities, why not head to Pollok Country Park for its 360 acres of green and well-kept scenic trails. Find out more about it on Tripadvisor