Great Rail Journeys presents the ultimate coast-to-coast Canadian Adventure

Long-haul travel is finally making a comeback and research commissioned by Great Rail Journeys, leading escorted travel provider, revealed that Canada is one of the most popular worldwide destinations for 2023 (Consumer research commissioned by Great Rail Journeys with Research Bods, to 1,000 nationally representative UK adult respondents, 11.02.22 – 16.02.22).

Toronto in Canada

Booking data also highlights that Canada Coast to Coast as its best-selling Canadian tour currently (GRJ booking data, October 2022).

From evergreen forests, emerald lakes and soaring mountain peaks, to the hustle and bustle of multicultural, historic cities, visiting Canada is truly a once-in-a-life-time experience. For those wanting to enjoy everything Canada has to offer, stress and hassle free, Great Rail Journeys’ Canada Coast to Coast is the perfect solution.

Advertisement

Passengers will travel from Vancouver to Halifax, venturing through some of the most scenic stretches of North America. From the towering Rockies and central plains, to the great lakes and rugged coastline of Nova Scotia, the sights are truly unforgettable, ticking off a wealth of bucket-list experiences including Niagara Falls, Toronto, Vancouver and Maligne Canyon.

Skyline of Toronto in Canada from the lake Ontario

The adventure begins in Vancouver, named one of the most desirable places to live in the world, where passengers are guided on a sightseeing tour, as well as exploring Vancouver Island and the stunning Butchart Gardens. The journey continues through the breath-taking, mountainous Coquihalla Pass to Kamloops, before continuing past the stunning river valley in British Columbia and on to the Jasper National Park.

From here passengers will alight the iconic Canadian Train, which includes on-board entertainment in the Skyline Car, plus elegant relaxation spaces and breath-taking views from the wrap-around widows in the Bullet Lounge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passengers disembark in Toronto, where they will stay for two nights to explore the delights of the dynamic metropolis. Over the following few days they will visit one of the most impressive natural wonders of the world, Niagara Falls, as well as Quebec City, before boarding another luxurious sleeper, The Ocean, which closes the tour trip through Nova Scotia and Halifax in style.

From the bright lights of the big cities, Vancouver, Toronto and Quebec, to the stunning natural beauty of Jasper National Park, this tour has been carefully curated to provide passengers with a once-in-a-life-time experience. Travellers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Canadian culture, creating memories that will last a lifetime on a unique perspective by rail.

Passengers will aboard the famous Canadian train, an overnight rail line that speaks to the experience of long-distance rail travel in years long ago. This train follows a course of almost 3000 miles, traversing through mountainscapes, lush evergreen forests, and wide-open prairies during its journey between Vancouver and Toronto.

Canada Coast to Coast - 17 days from £4,395 per person

Advertisement

PRICE: £4,395 per person. Including 11 nights’ 3 and 4-Star hotel accommodation, 3 nights on board The Canadian in curtained berths, 1 night on board The Ocean in a private cabin and flights from London Heathrow to Vancouver and Halifax to London Heathrow. For more information or to book, please call 01904 527180 or visit www.greatrail.com website.